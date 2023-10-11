We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

3 stabbed, including APD officer, at Atlanta airport, police say

Police said all those who were stabbed were taken to the hospital.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people, including an Atlanta police officer, were stabbed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, according to Atlanta police.

The incident happened at the airport’s south terminal, near doors S-2 around 4:45 p.m., police said.

APD officials said a woman had a knife outside of security. Police said one person was stabbed before officers encountered the woman.

“During the encounter, the female suspect stabbed an adult female and then an APD lieutenant as he attempted to take her into custody,” an APD Incident report states.

The woman was taken into custody by another officer, according to APD.

Police said all those who were stabbed were taken to the hospital. They were not seriously injured, police said.

The incident is being cleared, according to airport officials.

Hartsfield-Jackson officials said impacts to operations were minimal.

Police said they are working to learn what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to NAMUS, over 33 missing persons cases are active throughout South Georgia.
Missing in South Georgia: Over 30 missing person cases currently being investigated
Search for escapee, Carlton Gillis
NEW DETAILS: Escapee charged with kidnapping mother, stepfather
Quintravion Carter, 18
Albany police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ vehicle break-in suspect
Triple Murder Suspects Convicted
Verdicts returned in 2017 Dougherty Co. triple murder case
Photo of Kevious Anderson
APD: Victim injured in shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

Though fire danger remains, rainfall amounts may help to alleviate the severity of local...
Fire concerns still a threat for parts of drought-stricken South Georgia
A Story of Bones movie poster.
Albany native premieres documentary on slave burial ground preservation efforts
Tift County Sheriff's Office logo
Ga. Supreme Court reverses 2019 wrongful death lawsuit decision against the Tift Co. Sheriff’s Office
Congratulations, Mrs. White, on being the first of the A+ Educators for this school year.
First A+ Educator for the 2023-2024 school year: Tori White
The lawsuit involves the death of a man who died in the back of a deputy’s cruiser in 2019.
Ga. Supreme Court reverses wrongful death lawsuit decision against the Tift Co. Sheriff’s Office