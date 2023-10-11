2 Albany suspects arrested in connection to ‘substantial’ drug bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to “substantial seizures of illegal drugs and firearms,” according to a Dougherty County release.

On Tuesday, investigators with the Albany Dougherty County Drug Unit (ADDU) went to a home in Oak Grove Estates in Albany with a search warrant on suspicion of drug sales.

During the search, investigators say they found:

Around 17.1 grams of cocaine

Around 191.8 grams of tan powder (that will be sent for testing)

Around 1500.4 grams of Marijuana (3.3 pounds)

26 unknown pills (that will be sent for testing)

One Oxycodone pill

Eight firearms (five handguns, three long guns)

One silencer

One digital scale

$3,865

Two suspects were also arrested and charged in connection to the drug and gun findings:

Keaton Hill, left, and Brayon Price (Albany Dougherty Drug Unit)

Brayon Price, 28, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of Schedule II controlled substance (Oxycodone)

Eight counts of possession of firearm during commission of felony

Eight counts of possession of firearm by convicted felon

Possession of drug-related objects

Possession of silencer

Keaton Hill, 29, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“This operation reflects the relentless commitment the ADDU and our partner agencies have to safeguard the residents of Albany and Dougherty County from the plague of illegal drugs and associated criminal activities,” newly appointed Commander of the Major Victor Camp said. “These arrests, along with the seizure of narcotics and firearms, is a testament to what can be accomplished to ensure community safety and wellbeing.”

