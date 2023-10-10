New animal control vehicle approved for purchase in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty county Animal Control officers will now have a safer work experience, after the Dougherty county commission approved the purchase of a new vehicle for the Dougherty county police department unit.

The current vehicle that is used for the Animal Control Unit puts the employees at risk, because they have to lift heavy animals, and put them in the back. However, the new 2016 Ford F250 vehicle will be more accessible for employees. The total amount for this vehicle is $45,800 and with a budget of $55,000 there is room for this item.

Lorenzo Heard, Chairman for the Dougherty County Commission, wants to emphasize his concern for workplace safety moving forward.

“So we have to be concerned about our employees, and that is part of our concern, making sure that we don’t have to have any worker company claims because we are making sure that our employees are safe and not lifting any animals over their head,” said Lorenzo Heard, Chairman.

The vehicle will be purchased with contingency funding. It will meet the immediate need of the animal control unit and serve as an additional vehicle for the police department.

