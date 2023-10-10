We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

New animal control vehicle approved for purchase in Dougherty Co.

Dougherty county Animal Control officers will now have a safer work experience, after the Dougherty county commission approved the purchase of a new vehicle
By Fallon Howard
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty county Animal Control officers will now have a safer work experience, after the Dougherty county commission approved the purchase of a new vehicle for the Dougherty county police department unit.

The current vehicle that is used for the Animal Control Unit puts the employees at risk, because they have to lift heavy animals, and put them in the back. However, the new 2016 Ford F250 vehicle will be more accessible for employees. The total amount for this vehicle is $45,800 and with a budget of $55,000 there is room for this item.

Lorenzo Heard, Chairman for the Dougherty County Commission, wants to emphasize his concern for workplace safety moving forward.

“So we have to be concerned about our employees, and that is part of our concern, making sure that we don’t have to have any worker company claims because we are making sure that our employees are safe and not lifting any animals over their head,” said Lorenzo Heard, Chairman.

The vehicle will be purchased with contingency funding. It will meet the immediate need of the animal control unit and serve as an additional vehicle for the police department.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A city of Douglas employee was shot to death in a domestic incident while visiting family in...
City of Douglas employee shot to death by son while visiting family
Carlton Gillis mugshot.
Albany police search for escaped Dougherty Co. inmate
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The three deputies turned themselves in on Thursday.
3 Grady Co. deputies charged with violation of oath, other charges

Latest News

Dougherty county Animal Control officers will now have a safer work experience, after the...
New animal control vehicle approved for purchase in Dougherty Co.
Search for escapee, Carlton Gillis
NEW DETAILS: Escapee charged with kidnapping mother, stepfather
Law enforcement agencies are actively searching for him.
Escapee charged with kidnapping mother, stepfather
ASU Homecoming 2023
Albany State University invites community to celebrate homecoming