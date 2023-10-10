We're Hiring Wednesday
Kids love the Georgia National Fair

Fair goers talk about their favorite parts of the fair
By Riley Armant
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia National fair is in full swing and everyone is out enjoying the festivities. WALB News 10′s Riley Armant was out talking to people in the buzzing crowd about their favorite fair foods and fair rides.

What’s your favorite fair ride?

“Uhh, fair ride? ...Basically all of them!” McKinley Carrigan, said.

Whether it’s all of the rides, or maybe the Ferris wheel, this year’s Georgia National Fair has attracted everyone from all corners of the state. And everyone I spoke with loves something different about it.

“the spaceship 3000.” says Autumn Wilkerson and “the swings.” says Peyton Green.

But if you’re like me and just like to walk around with a good snack in your hand, there’s all types of food that you can choose from when you’re watching your friends ride the rollercoasters you chose not to get on.

“I got the loaded tater tots and um..I got bacon, cheese, buffalo sauce and ranch.” Madison Copeland, who loves tater tots, said.

“fried pickles, they’re really good and they’re really salty.” Adriana Mapp, who’s a fan of fried pickles, said.

The last day of the Georgia National Fair is October 15th.

