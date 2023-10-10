“It’s a RAMily Affair” ASU Homecoming

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Chef A. Leroy and Albany Sate University Head Coach Quinn Gray joins WALB’s Town and Country Host Alicia Lewis, to talk all greatness and preparations on ASU’s week long homecoming celebration.

This year’s theme is “Its a RAMily Affair”, and the University invites community members to come and enjoy the festivities while showing off their ASU Golden Ram spirit.

For additional information and the full schedule of events, visit www.asurams.edu/homecoming.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.