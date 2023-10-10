We're Hiring Wednesday
"It's a RAMily Affair" ASU Homecoming

Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Chef A. Leroy and Albany Sate University Head Coach Quinn Gray joins WALB’s Town and Country Host Alicia Lewis, to talk all greatness and preparations on ASU’s week long homecoming celebration.

This year’s theme is “Its a RAMily Affair”, and the University invites community members to come and enjoy the festivities while showing off their ASU Golden Ram spirit.

For additional information and the full schedule of events, visit www.asurams.edu/homecoming.

