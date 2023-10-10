Former Miss Albany State College and activist passes away

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former Miss Albany State College and Civil Rights activist Annette Jones White recently passed away at the age of 84, and her impact in Albany is still being felt.

It was at Albany State College, now known as Albany State University, where Annette Jones White’s legacy began. Her involvement in the Civil Rights Movement may have cost her the Miss Albany College crown, but those who remember her legacy tell me it never took away her fight for freedom and equality.

White was also the president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and the president of the Women's League. (Clennon King)

“She was a fighter. She fought for everything and everyone. She was a true fighter for civil rights,” said Rutha Mae Harris, an Albany Freedom singer.

Harris said she and White graduated from Monroe High School together in 1958.

“I remember her as a soft-spoken person. But meant what she said. She was one who was ambled, but she didn’t take any mess,” Harris said.

Winning the crown in 1961 was only a small part of what White accomplished as a student leader and activist. In 1959, White joined the NAACP Student Council and was involved in several sit-ins and protests against segregation. Her fight for equality and integration brought her to help prominent Albany activists Charles Sherrod and Cordell Reagon with voter registration drives throughout Southwest Georgia during a time when African Americans couldn’t vote.

At the height of the Civil Rights Movement, five Albany State College students were arrested for attempting to integrate travel facilities in Albany. Because of that, White helped lead a protest of over 200 students from the campus of Albany State to the Albany City Hall.

“She would say, ‘I’m determined to be a part of this Civil Rights Movement because we need our rights to be heard and seen and if I don’t leave anything else I want them to know that I’m proud to be a Black American Woman,” said Carol Davis, White’s Neice. “We have to stand up and be proud and that’s what she did. When she knew there were things that were not right, she stood up for them.”

White helped lead over 200 students in a protest for equality. (Clennon King)

During a protest with the Freedom Riders, White was arrested, which led to her being expelled from Albany State College — causing her to lose her crown and the scholarships that came with it. But that didn’t stop her. She later enrolled in Spellman College and still traveled back to Albany on the weekends to continue her fight with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and in the Albany Movement.

“She stood up and she made a difference, and she said you can take that crown away, but you can’t take my dignity away,” Davis said.

It’s because of White’s legacy that 81st Miss Albany State University Jordan Elder says she’s proud to honor the late civil rights activist with a proclamation.

“Without her movement during this time, I would not be able to wear my crown. And just remembering who she was will always help future queens and the past queens. It just shows us to make sure to stand strong on what we believe and don’t back down,” she said.

Rowena Barney Colston, White’s niece, said White’s story of resilience will not only live on here at Albany State University but also throughout Albany’s rich Black history that involved the Albany Movement.

“If we look back at her legacy, she has provided a tremendous service for all mankind because we are standing on her shoulders as well as those who walked along with her and I’m sure she’s looking down on us now, and smiling and saying life owes me not,” Colston said.

