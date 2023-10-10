We're Hiring Wednesday
Disaster Recovery Center opens in Brooks County

FEMA disaster recovery center
FEMA disaster recovery center(WCTV)
By Ty Grant
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The State of Georgia and FEMA have opened a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Brooks County to serve Hurricane Idalia survivors from Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties.

DRC’s are dedicated, accessible and established locations where specialists from FEMA’s Individual Assistance program can help survivors face to face. Highly trained specialists assist survivors through the recovery process, explaining the types of assistance available from FEMA, such as housing and other needs assistance.

The Brooks DRC is located at:

Brooks County Agriculture Building at 400 E. Courtland Ave. Quitman, GA 31643

Other centers are located at:

Cook County Extension Services 206 E. Ninth St. Adel, GA 31620

Lowndes County Civic Center 2108 E. Hill Ave. Valdosta, GA 31601

All DRCs are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Closed Sunday.

Some of the services offered at a DRC include:

▪ Applying for assistance

▪ Reviewing application status updates

▪ Clarification of any written correspondence for FEMA

▪ Guidance about disaster recovery and eligibility.

▪ Collecting and scanning new information or documents needed for case files

In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA), other state and federal agencies, nonprofit organizations, and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available at the DRC to assist survivors.

