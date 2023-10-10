APD: Victim injured in shooting, suspect arrested

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested and charged in an Albany shooting that left one victim injured.

On Tuesday around 2:23 p.m., Albany police officers were called to a possible shooting in the 700 block of East Town Road.

When they got to the scene, police say they found a 21-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds.

Officers then searched the nearby area and found and arrested a suspect in the shooting.

Kevious Malaki Anderson, 21, was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

The victim was last reported to be in stable condition, Albany police confirm.

If anyone has any details relating to the shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

