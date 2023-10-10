Albany police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a suspect wanted for breaking into several vehicles and is a suspect in stealing several vehicles.

Quintravion Carter, 18, stands 5′07 and weighs 168 pounds and has active warrants for entering autos.

Carter is considered armed and dangerous, the public is asked to not approach.

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 302-0801.

