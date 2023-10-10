We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Albany police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

Quintravion Carter, 18
Quintravion Carter, 18(Albany Police Department)
By Ty Grant
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a suspect wanted for breaking into several vehicles and is a suspect in stealing several vehicles.

Quintravion Carter, 18, stands 5′07 and weighs 168 pounds and has active warrants for entering autos.

Carter is considered armed and dangerous, the public is asked to not approach.

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 302-0801.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A city of Douglas employee was shot to death in a domestic incident while visiting family in...
City of Douglas employee shot to death by son while visiting family
Triple Murder Suspects Convicted
Verdicts returned in 2017 Dougherty Co. triple murder case
According to NAMUS, over 33 missing persons cases are active throughout South Georgia.
Missing in South Georgia: Over 30 missing person cases currently being investigated
Generic drug and arrest photo.
Brooks Co. man arrested for narcotics during Valdosta traffic stop
Search for escapee, Carlton Gillis
NEW DETAILS: Escapee charged with kidnapping mother, stepfather

Latest News

According to NAMUS, over 33 missing persons cases are active throughout South Georgia.
Missing in South Georgia: Over 30 missing person cases currently being investigated
FEMA disaster recovery center
Disaster Recovery Center opens in Brooks County
FILE - In this June 20, 2017, file photo, Democratic candidate for 6th congressional district...
Sen. Ossoff to deliver resources to help fight violent crime throughout South Georgia
The current vehicle that is used for the Animal Control Unit puts the employees at risk,...
New animal control vehicle approved for purchase in Dougherty Co.