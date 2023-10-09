We're Hiring Wednesday
Verdicts returned in 2017 Dougherty Co. triple murder case

By WALB News Team and Ty Grant
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty Court Jury has returned its verdicts of guilty against four defendants, who allegedly murdered three individuals in 2017.

According to the release, Ticorey Frazier, Quadarian Harvey, Kareem Willimas, and Shon Mallory were convicted of murder in the triple homicide crimes. They were also convicted of counts involving other crimes that took place during the crime spree.

The sentencing of the four convicted murders will be scheduled, and each will face multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole.

“These larger multi-victim types of crimes are complex and require a team approach to prosecute. I commend our law enforcement community and our fellow-prosecutors in the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia and the Office of the Attorney General of Georgia for assisting our office and bringing about a just end to this chapter of larger than normal criminal cases in our community.” says D.A. Greg Edwards.

