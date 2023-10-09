We're Hiring Wednesday
Valdosta man arrested for stolen gun possession, facing several other charges

Police arrest A&M Student for vandalism
Police arrest A&M Student for vandalism(MGN)
By Ty Grant
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been arrested by the Valdosta Police Department (VPD)  for alleged assault and possession of a stolen firearm, according to officials.

On Oct. 8, around 3:48 a.m. officers responded to a residence on the1700 block of Northside Drive after a citizen called E911 to report that she saw a friend being assaulted.

According to VPD, The caller advised the 911 dispatcher that the victim knew the offender and when the first officer arrived on the scene, they observed the alleged offender.

After officers spoke with the victim and witness, the offender was identified as Jordan Jalon Williams, 30, and determined that Williams had physically assaulted the female victim.

Officers detained Williams without incident and a firearm was observed under one of the vehicles that Williams was standing beside, along with a bag containing suspected marijuana, according to officials.

Williams claimed both items as belonging to him, when officers checked the firearm, it was reported stolen.

Williams was transported to Lowndes County Jail and has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony, theft by receiving stolen property, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and simple battery-family violence-misdemeanor.

If anyone has any further information on this case, please contact the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 242-2606.

