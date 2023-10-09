Albany State University invites community to celebrate homecoming

ALBANY, Ga. – Albany State University (ASU) is hosting its annual homecoming celebration from Oct. 8-15. This year’s theme, “It’s a RAMily Affair,” celebrates the thousands of alumni and friends who will travel to Albany in celebration, along with the students, faculty, and staff.

ASU will host a fun-filled week of events and welcomes the community to attend. The festivities began with the Royal Court Coronation on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. at the Billy C. Black Auditorium. The Official Homecoming Kick-Off will be held on Oct. 9, at 5 p.m. at the C.W. Grant Student Union Amphitheatre on East Campus.

The week continues with the second annual Community Gospel Fest on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m. on the Historic Lower East Campus Lawn. The fun continues on Thursday, Oct. 12, for the Homecoming Pep Rally at 7 p.m. at the Old Holley Hall Pavilion.

Homecoming Convocation will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, at the Jones Brothers HPER Complex on East Campus, with ASU alumna, Mayor Jazzmin Cobble (’08) as the speaker.

Attendees of the Street Festival held in Downtown Albany from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. can expect a night of music, food, and shopping vendors. Later that night, the University is partnering with the Flint River Entertainment Complex for the Festival of Laughs Comedy Show, coming to the Albany Civic Center at 8 p.m. on Oct. 13.

The weeklong Homecoming celebration will continue Saturday, October 14, with the community favorite Homecoming Parade at 9 a.m. on Pine Avenue. ASU alumnus Maurice Johnson (’01) will serve as the Parade Grand Marshall. Local businessman Bo Henry will also walk in the parade this year as the University’s 2023 Homecoming Community Business Partner.

Fans will gather at the ASU Coliseum to cheer on the Golden Rams Football team as they take on Allen University at 2 p.m.

Game tickets are $30 for general access (ages five and up). Gates will open at 12:30 p.m. Advanced tickets and parking can be purchased at www.asugoldenrams.com.

The University invites community members to come and enjoy the festivities while showing off their ASU Golden Ram spirit.

For additional information and the full schedule of events, visit www.asurams.edu/homecoming.

