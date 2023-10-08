City of Douglas employee shot to death by son while visiting family

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WALB) - A city of Douglas employee was shot to death in a domestic incident while visiting family in Maryland.

The Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center received a call about a shooting in the 4500 block of Mount Olney Lane on Saturday at around 8:24 p.m., according to officials.

When officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police arrived, they learned that the suspect, Nicholas Marquis Stull, 25, was possibly inside the house where he lived with his grandparents and was armed.

Officers also learned that Michael Wayne Stull, 57, had been shot and was also inside the house. Michael is a city of Douglas employee.

The Montgomery County Department of Police’s Special Weapons and Tactical Team (SWAT) was called in and entered the home where Nicholas was taken into custody by SWAT officers. Michael was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

The city of Douglas announced on Facebook that in light of Micheal’s passing, City Hall will not be open to the public on Monday, but will re-open on Tuesday.

Nicholas has been charged with first-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He also had a non-life-threatening, self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital.

