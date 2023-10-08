Albany Chamber of Commerce CEO, President named one of Georgia’s ‘50 Most Influential Latinos’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce awarded Albany Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Barbara Rivera Holmes with the prestigious award of Georgia’s “50 Most Influential Latinos.”

According to the Latino policy, Hispanics are Georgia’s largest ethnic group.

The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce awarded Albany’s very own Barbara Rivera Holmes with this prestigious award for her dedication to the Hispanic community.

“The things I’m proudest of are being a part of the community, and working with people who love Albany and the Albany area. And work every single day to make it a great place,” Barbara Rivera Holmes, President and CEO of Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

Those who are chosen for the award are evaluated based on several factors including significant impact and influence on both business and economic development.

“We are especially proud of our heritage our Latin Heritage. And being, again, a first-generation American, and to have just had incredible opportunities in this country and this community. I’m very proud of those things,” Holmes said.

Some of Holmes’ accomplishments include supporting businesses during natural disasters, helping secure funding for the Marine Corps logistics base and working with strategic partners.

“I’m motivated by making things better and I hope that one day my fingerprints are all over things that have helped to make our community and world better. That could be big or small but that’s what motivates me,” Holmes said.

The goal is to continue and elevate those of the Hispanic community who serve as role models for others.

