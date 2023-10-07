Wiregrass Georgia Technical College offering aviation classes

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Wiregrass Georgia Technical College hopes these classes will prepare students to become employees in the aviation field.

“They will be learning how to drivet. Do rivet work and drills,” Aviation Program Coordinator Scotty Phillips said. “Learning how to do things right here. Learning how to put rivets in. Make plates that go on the aircraft.”

Phillips added that he likes to work with young students because of his military experience. He taught classes overseas in Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Students will also have the opportunity to make sheet metal for planes. Right now, there is a shortage of aviation workers. Each student feels this program allows them to work in any part of the industry.

“There is a lot you can expand on. I’ve taken machine tool classes at Wiregrass being a WRCCA student. That is a high school there. I’ve taken college classes that has prepared me for this,” Logan Elliot, a high school senior, said.

Another class Elliot has already taken dealt with blueprints. He hopes to become an aerospace engineer and possibly stay in Coffee County, or go to Savannah.

“I think this program would help me a lot with how, like, the plane is managed and built,” Jessica Mazariegos, a senior at Coffee High School, said.

She has already learned how to fly. Mazariegos told me her plans are to fly commercially or become an Air Force pilot.

“Ever since I was a little kid I have been interested in planes. I’m a hands-on type of guy.” Larenzo Harvey, a senior at Coffee High School said. “If I learn about it now. It’ll make it easier along the way to learning more about it.”

Harvey says he became inspired to work on planes because his uncle is a pilot. One thing he is also looking forward to is conquering his fear of flying.

The college says they wanted to contribute to the history of aviation in Coffee County. They have been supplying planes to the U.S. military since World War II. DeAnnia Clements, president of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, feels the education, their students learn now, will benefit both them and the job field they enter.

“They are walking into positions in the aviation industry that is going to lead to great wages that’s going to be able to support families and make a good career for them,” Clements said.

She says the college is working to add an airframe and power plant. They hope to have that approved, by the Federal Aviation Administration, by next August.

The program for high school students begins in January. The college hopes to have a similar program, available to college students, by next August, as well.

