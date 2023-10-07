We're Hiring Wednesday
Week 8: South Georgia high school football scores

Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report!
Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report!(Source: WALB)
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Week 8 of South Georgia high school football. Below is a list of games that we’re covering tonight. Be sure to come back throughout the night to see the final scores for your favorite teams!

And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football updates.

7A

Lowndes @ Valdosta - 8:00 PM

6A

Tift County @ TCC - 7:30 PM

Veterans @ Lee County - 7:30 PM

5A

Bradwell Institute @ Coffee - 7:30 PM

4A

Bainbridge @ Westover – Thursday 10/5 7:00 PM

Hardaway @ Cairo - 7:30 PM

3A

Thomasville @ Carver - 7:00 PM

Columbus @ Dougherty - 7:30 PM

Crisp County @ Monroe - Saturday 10/7 2:00 PM

2A

Sumter County @ Berrien - 7:30 PM

Worth County @ Fitzgerald - 7:30 PM

A DIV 2

Randolph-Clay @ Early County - 7:30 PM

Terrell County @ Miller County - 7:30 PM

Mitchell County @ Seminole County - 7:30 PM

Clinch County @ Lanier County - 7:30 PM

Charlton County @ Turner County - 7:30 PM

Treutlen @ Dooly County - 7:30 pm

Wilcox County @ Telfair County - 7:30 PM

A DIV 1

Cook @ Brooks County - Thursday 10/5 7:30 PM

GIAA 11-MAN

Brookwood @ Deerfield-Windsor - 7:30 PM

Georgia Christian @ Terrell Academy - 7:30 PM

Piedmont Academy @ SGA

GIAA 8-MAN

Dominion Christian @ Westwood – Thursday 10/5 7:00 PM

Stewart County @ Calhoun County - 7:30 PM

GAPPS 8-MAN

Sherwood @ Young American Christian

