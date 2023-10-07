Sumter County Board of Elections Director steps down

Americus, Ga. (WALB) - Randy Howard, superintendent of Elections and Voter Registration in Sumter County, has stepped down.

His resignation is effective immediately, according to department staff. Howard started on the board in 2019.

This change comes just one month before Election Day in Georgia. Staff members tell WALB the office did not close because of Howard’s resignation, and that things are running as is.

Staff at Elections and Voter Registration in Sumter County declined an interview. They also would not tell us if any other staff members resigned, or if they’re looking to replace Howard.

WALB also reached out to Howard for comment and has not heard back.

The last day to register to vote across the state is on Tuesday.

