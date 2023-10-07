Sherwood Baptist Church hosts life skills classes that help people learn basic skills

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are many basic but critical skills that people should learn, whether it’s changing a tire or fixing a button. That is why Sherwood Baptist Church is hosting classes to help teach these basic but necessary skills.

Life skills are something everyone needs, and at the Hope Center, residents can turn this class into a hobby.

“I hope it’s going to turn into a full-time hobby for me. I don’t have a hobby at the moment because I’ve always been taking care of kids and grandkids. Seven kids, 15 grandkids, and 16 with my daughter expecting as well,” Sonya Black, a Leesburg resident and sewing participant, said.

One aspect of sewing is the bonding it creates with loved ones and other attendees.

“I am not an experienced sewer, so I’m really excited my twelve-year-old daughter Carmen and I get to learn this experience together,” Chaplain Lee-Kitchens, an Albany resident and sewing participant, said.

Albany native and sewing class instructor Cindy Stalvey experienced grief, but she uses sewing to cope and pour back into the younger generation.

“It was like a creative way to deal with my grief. But I just realized how therapeutic it was, and I just wanted to share that,” Stalvey said.

Alongside sewing is basic car maintenance, but over the years, organizers have seen an increase in carpentry.

“We see a lot of people asking about sewing, and then also the second would be carpentry. A lot of people want to know how to use tools, how to sew, and how to see different things like that. So, we are utilizing that as well,” Sherwood Baptist Church Pastor Ken Bevel said.

“I think the way to do it is to train them. You get them off the street. If they’ve got a trade that they can use and make a decent living, then yeah, it makes me feel good,” Butch Collins, instructor for car maintenance, said.

Eddie Thomas, Albany resident car maintenance student participant, attended this class before, but this time, he could put the skills into practice.

“Changing the oil because I’ve never done it before, and it was a new experience for me,” Thomas said.

Changing a tire or getting an oil change are skills you can use in a trade or a career.

To find out when the next class is, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.