Law enforcement searching for escaped Dougherty Co. inmate

By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County Jail inmate escaped from Phoebe Putney Hospital at around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday.

According to officials, Carlton Gillis, 37, escaped from Phoebe Putney Hospital. He was reportedly an inmate for about three weeks before being admitted to the hospital.

Gillis is described as a black male.

At the time of his escape, he was in the custody of a detention officer.

After escaping, Gillis then took a green Pontiac on US-19 from someone he knew.

Later on, he was stopped by officers with the Albany Police Department (APD) in East Albany. At the time of the stop, officers did not know that Gillis was an inmate.

He reportedly fought with officers and left in the same car. Police found the car in the Cason Street and E. Campbell Street area, but no sign of Gillis, according to officials.

Law enforcement agencies are searching for him.

Stay with WALB for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

