ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cold front will push into Southwest Georgia bringing much cooler air. Saturday will become mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees.

Overnight into Sunday, temperatures will fall into the upper 40′s, about 20 degrees cooler than the average temperature for this time of year. Keep your jacket handy - a cool, breezy day expected Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 70′s.

For Columbus Day - temperatures will remain cool and there will be plenty of sunshine. High pressure in place will allow for more sunshine on Tuesday but our next weather system will be moving into the area by mid-week allowing for rain chances to return to the area.

Temperatures will become more seasonable by the middle of the week; day time highs will be near 80 degrees and overnight lows will drop into the 60′s.

