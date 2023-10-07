We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

First Alert Weather

Cooler temperatures underway
A cold front will push into Southwest Georgia bringing much cooler air.
By Kerri Copello
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cold front will push into Southwest Georgia bringing much cooler air. Saturday will become mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees.

Overnight into Sunday, temperatures will fall into the upper 40′s, about 20 degrees cooler than the average temperature for this time of year. Keep your jacket handy - a cool, breezy day expected Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 70′s.

For Columbus Day - temperatures will remain cool and there will be plenty of sunshine. High pressure in place will allow for more sunshine on Tuesday but our next weather system will be moving into the area by mid-week allowing for rain chances to return to the area.

Temperatures will become more seasonable by the middle of the week; day time highs will be near 80 degrees and overnight lows will drop into the 60′s.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three deputies turned themselves in on Thursday.
3 Grady Co. deputies charged with violation of oath, other charges
The HUD-funded system provides support to individuals and families seeking safe, affordable...
Georgia to open waitlist for Housing Choice Voucher Program
A Valdosta mother is speaking out about her fight for justice-- after her daughter was murdered...
Valdosta mother seeks justice for daughter, victim of domestic violence
The truck has no identifying markers or DOT numbers displayed.
APD searching for tanker truck stealing oil around Albany
The most recent incident happened at Sultana Drive where 31-year-old Markevios Jenkins lost his...
Fitzgerald residents call for change following gang-related homicide

Latest News

A cold front will push into Southwest Georgia bringing much cooler air.
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather