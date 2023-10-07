Dougherty Co. Public Library relaunches ‘1,000 Books Before Kindergarten’ program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Public Library (DCPL) will be hosting a kick-off party to relaunch the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program in the Event Center at the Northwest Library at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 14.

The program aims to promote reading for newborns, infants and toddlers and encourage parents and children to bond through reading, according to DCPL.

“One thousand books sounds like a large amount” DCPL Assistant Director Christina Shepherd, said. “But when you break it down to just a book a night you have 1,095 books in three years, and they do not have to be 1,095 different books, it is ok to re-read books.”

DCPL Youth Services Manager Lindsey Baker said that reading 100 books before Kindergarten is a way to start helping children flourish as readers once they get to Kindergarten.

“When you read with your child, you are giving them the gift of learning and exploration while also preparing them to succeed in literacy. It creates a bond and lays the foundation for life-long learning,” she said.

Dougherty County is using the Beanstack app to make the program easy to track.

No library card is needed to start logging books, according to DCPL. The library will reward the caregivers and children with incentives when certain goals are met.

The program is free to join, and the books don’t necessarily have to be library books.

