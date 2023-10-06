We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Great Promise Partnership helps students prepare for the future

The Great Promise Partnership (GPP) Community encourages students in grades 6-12 to stay in school, prepare for a career path after graduation, and prepare to b
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Education and talent development remain the top issues for the business community, according to the Georgia Chamber. That’s why the city of Valdosta offers a program to prepare area students for the future.

The Great Promise Partnership (GPP) Community encourages students in grades 6-12 to stay in school, prepare for a career path after graduation, and prepare to be contributing citizens.

City of Valdosta Administrative Technician Tyren Martin went through the program in high school and went on to land a full-time job with the city of Valdosta in administration.

“It was probably like the best option for me. If I were to go to college then I would still have like a full-time job while in school,” Martin said.

The city of Valdosta facilitates bi-weekly classes for students that focus on life skills, like customer service and office management. They also go on “Leadership Adventure” weekends.

“I am definitely going through this program to get as many skills as I can. I plan on going to college to become a software engineer and then eventually commissioning into the Army or Air Force as an officer,” City of Valdosta GPP Intern Jalen Denton said.

“We’re hoping that they stay with Valdosta so that they can transfer in and pick up where they left off. So as more employees retire we can fill those positions with the upcoming generation,” Neighborhood Development and Community Protection Manager Anetra Riley said.

“There is no place like home. So the benefit of having students stay in Valdosta after high school graduation they have the potential to add economic value to the city,” Riley said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The HUD-funded system provides support to individuals and families seeking safe, affordable...
Georgia to open waitlist for Housing Choice Voucher Program
Two of the suspects arrested were 17-year-olds.
4 charged with murder in Fitzgerald shooting death
The truck has no identifying markers or DOT numbers displayed.
APD searching for tanker truck stealing oil around Albany
We are waiting to learn what charges the suspect could face.
1 arrested after chase with Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office
A Valdosta mother is speaking out about her fight for justice-- after her daughter was murdered...
Valdosta mother seeks justice for daughter, victim of domestic violence

Latest News

All the candidates at the forum.
Candidates address several issues at forum at ASU
The park has been under reconstruction for four years.
Bainbridge expanded park opens after undergoing 4 years of reconstruction
The three deputies turned themselves in on Thursday.
3 Grady Co. deputies charged with violation of oath, other charges
Downtown Valdosta is making a statement in the Lowndes County community.
Downtown Valdosta to eliminate vacant buildings