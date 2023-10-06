Great Promise Partnership helps students prepare for the future

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Education and talent development remain the top issues for the business community, according to the Georgia Chamber. That’s why the city of Valdosta offers a program to prepare area students for the future.

The Great Promise Partnership (GPP) Community encourages students in grades 6-12 to stay in school, prepare for a career path after graduation, and prepare to be contributing citizens.

City of Valdosta Administrative Technician Tyren Martin went through the program in high school and went on to land a full-time job with the city of Valdosta in administration.

“It was probably like the best option for me. If I were to go to college then I would still have like a full-time job while in school,” Martin said.

The city of Valdosta facilitates bi-weekly classes for students that focus on life skills, like customer service and office management. They also go on “Leadership Adventure” weekends.

“I am definitely going through this program to get as many skills as I can. I plan on going to college to become a software engineer and then eventually commissioning into the Army or Air Force as an officer,” City of Valdosta GPP Intern Jalen Denton said.

“We’re hoping that they stay with Valdosta so that they can transfer in and pick up where they left off. So as more employees retire we can fill those positions with the upcoming generation,” Neighborhood Development and Community Protection Manager Anetra Riley said.

“There is no place like home. So the benefit of having students stay in Valdosta after high school graduation they have the potential to add economic value to the city,” Riley said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.