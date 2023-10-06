We're Hiring Wednesday
Gov. Kemp renews State of Emergency extending gas tax suspension in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Friday to extend the gas tax suspension in our state.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday morning that he has signed an executive order extending a State of Emergency as a result of ongoing high inflation. This renewal continues the suspension of the state’s excise tax on motor and locomotive fuel.

As a result of the executive order, the gas tax suspension will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2023.

“Our state’s average gas price is now roughly 40 cents less than it was last month. With our partners in the General Assembly, we’ll keep working to put money back in the pockets of Georgia families,” said Gov. Kemp in a statement.

Gov. Kemp first signed an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency due to the 40-year-high inflation on Sept. 13, which suspended the gas tax until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2023.

The gas tax suspension is saving drivers around an additional 30 cents a gallon. According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is currently $3.18, one of the lowest in the country.

Read the full Executive Order below.

