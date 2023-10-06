Fatal shooting of protester at site of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center justified, DA says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A special prosecutor investigating the fatal shooting of a protester at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in January has determined the lethal force used by GSP troopers was justified.

According to the report, a joint law enforcement operation was being conducted at the site on Jan. 18. During the operation, Georgia State troopers encountered Manuel Paez Teran who they say refused to comply with their commands to come out of a tent.

The report goes on to say that the troopers used a “less Lethal” devise known as a pepperball launcher to get Teran to leave the tent. That’s when they say Teran responded by shooting four times with his 9mm pistol through the tent, striking and seriously injuring a GSP trooper. Six troopers then returned fire resulting in the death of Teran.

The report states that the use of lethal force by GSP was justified under the circumstances of this case, and no charges will be brought against the troopers involved in the shooting of Teran.

Manuel "Tortugita" Teran (Gabe Eisen)

Since January’s deadly shooting incident, violence at the site continues to cast a controversial light on the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Opponents are now working to get a ballot question on the proposed site to let voters decide whether the plan should move forward.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.