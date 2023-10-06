Candidates address several issues at forum at ASU

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Election Day is just over a month away, and WALB News 10 is committed to getting you prepared.

At Thursday night’s candidate forum held at Albany State University (ASU), candidates addressed several issues. Including one that has been a hot topic lately.

The transportation center has been the focus of controversy recently, mainly because it hasn’t lived up to its promise.

“There are a couple of things that I would be willing to get with commissioners on to discuss,” Henry Mathis, mayoral candidate, said. “One would be to meet with Greyhound and renegotiate an acceptable contract so that we can bring providers into the center of town as opposed to in the Far East.”

“Everybody’s talking about Greyhound, but I don’t think nobody understands that there’s other bus lines,” Antonio Screen, mayoral candidate, said. “You got Flix Bus, you got Mega Bus, you Red Coach. Nobody’s talking about all these companies that we could’ve already had contracts with.”

But current Mayor Bo Dorough says there are several reasons why the transportation center is not living up to its full potential.

“That bus station serves people who use the Albany Transit service,” Dorough said. “The city of Albany has 24 full-time positions for bus drivers. Guess how many bus drivers we have now!? Ten. We’ve got eleven part-time bus drivers. Guess how many we have now!? Two.”

People at the forum also expressed concerns over the current bus schedule.

“After five o’clock you don’t really get the bus and we have to have like our own shuttle,” ASU Student DeWayne Edwards said. “And that comes like an hour later to help up. I remember one time for me, it caused a major inconvenience for me.”

“We hope that people that was here will relay this message because this is serious business,” Omar Salaam, mayoral candidate, said. “It’s time for a change in this city. And I’m just hoping to do my little part to make this change that we need to do.”

Ward 4 Commission candidates also discussed topics surrounding city finances, including what some say are a misuse of funds.

“I’ve gotten a lot of criticism, a lot of ‘Why are you spending $8 million on Driskell Park?” We have facilities- recreation facilities in lots of these areas that we’re talking about that have not been upgraded, have not been modernized for decades,” current Ward 4 City Commissioner Chad Warbington said.

“You’re not listening to us,” Ward 4 City Commissioner candidate Larry Harris said. “The problem is poverty, okay? You need to have a place where people can live, work and play. You can’t live in these here parks that you’re building.”

Attendees agreed with some candidates who said that while recreation centers are great, there are other, more pressing issues.

“Look at them spending your money- your taxpayer dollars like it’s water and pour it out. $50,000 on a lawn mower,” Harris said. “You don’t know these things are going on.”

“The south side of Albany needs a grocery store, okay?” Ward 4 candidate Marion Jones said. “The one that’s on the corner of Gordon and Slappey, I will guarantee you that most of the people shopping there don’t realize that they’re adding three or ten percent to your total bill.”

One of the topics Ward 1 Commissioners discussed at last night’s forum was the high cost of utilities.

Some candidates argued that Albany already has some of the lowest utility rates around, while others promised to look into lowering utility costs and making homes more energy efficient.

“One of the things that I think we need to do is hold the homeowners accountable for making their homes energy sufficient within the next five years,” Ward 1 City Commissioner candidate Lawrence McCray said. “That’s what I would push.”

“What we have to do is go back- it’ll have to come back through the general assembly,” current Ward 1 Commissioner Jon Howard said. “They would have to pass laws from the state that would trickle down to make sure that these slum lords that own these homes that they’re responsible for fixing these houses and making them energy efficient. It’s going to be an expensive burden, but that’s what we got to do.”

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 10.

