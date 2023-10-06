Bainbridge expanded park opens after undergoing 4 years of reconstruction

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - People in Decatur County are about to find out whether an $8 million investment was worth it.

Chason Park has been undergoing reconstruction for the last four years, but on Friday evening the park opened for families to enjoy.

City leaders cut the ribbon to Chason Park on Friday evening. (Roy Oliver)

“I’ve been here three times because it’s fun,” one kid who was playing in the splash pad said.

Kids now have a place to roll, splash and run amok.

“I feel like we’ve been lacking a place for the kids to get a long birthday party or (get) together or stuff and this definitely will be able to aid with that,” Ashley Spat, a Bainbridge resident, said.

Another Bainbridge resident Clay Henderson said the park expansion is taxpayer money well spent.

“The fact that the city and the county decided to put the money back into the community and build this amazing park for everybody to use from the little kids all the way up to the elderly. It’s a nice place to walk,” he said.

City leaders said they’re already seeing some economic payoff with the new expansion attracting private investors like the Lofts at Chason.

“This is truly a place where you can live, you can work and you can play and that was the vision,” Chris Hobby, Bainbridge city manager, said.

The park has been in Bainbridge since 1921. (walb)

The park is actually over 100 years old and now features historical attributes for residents to enjoy.

“It’s the archeological site for Fort Hughes, but we wanted to preserve the archeological site,” Roy Oliver, Bainbridge assistant city manager, said.

City leaders said the expansion is the start of economic growth. A new Marriott hotel will be built at the end of the river walk. Construction for that will start in 2024.

