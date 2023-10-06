We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

1 elk causes 3 separate crashes on interstate in Colorado

An elk was killed and its body hit two more times by vehicles on a Colorado interstate on Friday.
An elk was killed and its body hit two more times by vehicles on a Colorado interstate on Friday.(CDOT)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A series of crashes involving an elk closed southbound I-25 south of Colorado City on Friday.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the first crash was reported at 6:25 a.m. at mile marker 59 between Colorado City and Walsenburg when a vehicle hit an elk. The people involved in the first crash are expected to be OK.

The second crash happened at 6:30 a.m. when another vehicle hit the corpse of the elk. The second vehicle rolled, and one person had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter. The status of that person was not available.

The third crash, also involving the corpse of the elk, happened at about 6:45 a.m. The driver was able to leave the scene uninjured.

The highway was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The HUD-funded system provides support to individuals and families seeking safe, affordable...
Georgia to open waitlist for Housing Choice Voucher Program
Two of the suspects arrested were 17-year-olds.
4 charged with murder in Fitzgerald shooting death
The truck has no identifying markers or DOT numbers displayed.
APD searching for tanker truck stealing oil around Albany
We are waiting to learn what charges the suspect could face.
1 arrested after chase with Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office
Cody Milton mugshot
Tift Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after deputies find over 12 pounds of marijuana

Latest News

Update on Colorado funeral home.
WATCH: More than 100 bodies found inside a Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
$1.4 billion Powerball prize is a combination of interest rates, sales, math — and luck
Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious in a running...
Kids found in car with passed-out women at Walmart were ‘filthy,’ police say
A hearse and debris can be seen at the rear of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose,...
Police find at least 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home under investigation
Former President Donald Trump listens during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Court...
Donald Trump’s lawyers seek to halt civil fraud trial and block ruling disrupting real estate empire