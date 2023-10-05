Valdosta mother seeks justice for daughter, victim of domestic violence

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta mother is speaking out about her fight for justice after her daughter was murdered last year.

“This ain’t a question about did he do it none whatsoever is it a question you did it without a doubt,” Lakisha Byron Mazion, Mother of Denisha Williams, said.

Last September, Williams was murdered at Peach’s Nightclub. Her longtime boyfriend, and child’s father, was charged with malice murder. A year later, her mother and family are still seeking justice.

Mazion says her murder came just 3 months after a warrant was issued for Jacques Jelks’ arrest for a domestic violence incident involving Williams. After Jelks’ arrest for the murder in September, Wiliams’ mother says he was released on bond in December 2022 with no restrictions.

“You are a threat. Somebody that can do that to their baby momma then come back and do it again and finish what you tried, you are a threat to society,” Mazion said.

Since then, Mazion has been working to make sure that her daughter’s life and memory is not forgotten.

“I’m fighting and I’m going to keep fighting and when I finish fighting for Denisha, I’m going to help the other ones fight too. I’m not going to stop with my baby cause she is mine. I’m going to keep helping,” she said.

At this time, a trial date has not been set according to District Attorney Brad Shealy. However, Mazion has been hosting Stop the Violence events to raise awareness about domestic violence in the community since the murder of Williams.

The Haven representatives said that they serve victims in the nine surrounding counties that need assistance with the transition from domestic violence situations.

“The Haven and other service agencies are ready to serve those victims,” Tiffanie Thomas, The Haven representative, said.

“Our services are confidential and we are more than happy to walk you through what your rights are and help you get out the situation that you are in,” she said.

The Haven provides 24-hour temporary shelter and services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.