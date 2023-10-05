We're Hiring Wednesday
Trump lawyers seek dismissal of DC federal election subversion case, arguing presidential immunity

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a break in his civil business fraud...
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a break in his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a judge on Thursday to dismiss the Washington federal election subversion case against him, arguing the Republican is immune from prosecution for actions they say were taken in his official role as president.

The motion amounts to the most pointed attack on the federal case charging Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

