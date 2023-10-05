We're Hiring Wednesday
Thousands of school applications turned away due to nursing shortage, data shows

A nationwide nursing shortage is mainly the problem.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of nursing school applications were turned away last year nationwide.

According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, in 2022, roughly 78,191 qualified applications were not accepted at nursing schools across the nation.

A nationwide nursing shortage is mainly the problem, the organization said.

“Universities and colleges usually require advanced degrees in nursing in order to be faculty, so that also slowly adds to the shortage of nurses we have to teach students,” Jazmane Jenkins, a nursing student, said.

Jenkins is currently in nursing school in metro Atlanta.

RELATED: Georgia employs just over 100K nurses. Here’s a full breakdown of the Peach State’s nursing field.

According to the data, due to the ongoing nursing shortage, there aren’t enough faculty and preceptors who can supervise students when they do rotations.

Jenkins told Atlanta News First it’s shocking — especially when there’s such a demand.

“It’s hard to believe. A lot of universities and colleges don’t want to turn down any applicant. But at the same time, if you don’t have the faculty to teach these students, you’re going to have to turn down applicants so it does make sense,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

