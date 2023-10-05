Taking Control of Your Health: Vital Mistakes Patients Make

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) – We’ve all been there - a bothersome symptom sparks a quick Google search. However, medical professionals are revealing the critical mistakes patients often make with their healthcare.

One common pitfall is medication nonadherence, when patients don’t follow their prescribed medication plan. Studies show it happens nearly half the time. Tommye Austin, a Senior Vice President of BJC HealthCare, shares some key mishaps patients make: “I would say the three mistakes that patients make when they come to their hospital stay is one, don’t ask questions.”

Tommye’s 34 years of nursing experience exposes another common misjudgment: “Assume that people know what they’re thinking.”

With the average doctor’s appointment lasting just 18 minutes, it’s crucial to maximize that time by preparing your questions and symptoms in advance. Additionally, self-diagnosing through Dr. Google can lead to unnecessary anxiety and faulty treatments.

Skipping annual exams because you feel fine is another mishap. Being proactive in your healthcare is key, as doctors are trained to detect issues before they escalate. Tommye also highlights the importance of consistency: “They don’t follow up on their appointments.”

Remember, no news isn’t always good news in healthcare. If you don’t hear back about test results, don’t assume everything is fine – always call your doctor.

Finally, the American Medical Association warns that nearly half of people stop taking their prescribed medications prematurely.

One more piece of advice: don’t rush the process. Take your time to find the right doctor, and when in doubt, seek a second opinion. Your health is worth the investment.

