South Ga. small businesses to receive over $186K in federal funds to streamline county operations

REAP allows the federal government to directly work with farmers and local businesses to...
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Congressman Sanford Bishop announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Department will provide $186,330 to three South Georgia businesses.

Vacavia Cottages & Cabins in Thomas County and Wiregrass Woodcrafts in Early County will receive the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grants to install solar energy systems. Vacavia Cottages & Cabins will be awarded $153,250, and Wiregrass Woodcrafts will be awarded $10,080, according to a release from Bishop’s office.

“REAP continues to be a win-win-win. Small business owners reduce their electric bills, the power generated strengthens local energy grids, and these clean energy projects help fight against climate change’s harmful effects. Community facilities grants help our local governments make the capital investments they need to update and expand their ability to serve and protect Georgians,” Bishop said.

The Vacavia project will generate 205,237 kilowatt hours and provide them with $52,019 in savings annually, and the Wiregrass Woodcrafts project will generate 9,920 kilowatt hours per year.

“Vacavia is eager to do its part to incorporate renewable energy into the production of its park model home, modular home, and tiny home products manufactured at its principal manufacturing facility in Ochlocknee, Georgia,” Matt Williams, president and operating partner of Vacavia Cottages and Cabins, said. “Vacavia Cottages & Cabins makes efficient small form factor homes, and this USDA Rural Development Grant will enable Vacavia to further reduce its greenhouse emissions.”

The release said that Early County is receiving $23,000 through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grants Program to update its time clock system with a biometric clock, which will reduce the county’s administrative costs.

“Early County is excited for the USDA support in helping obtain a biometric time clock,” County Administrator Stephanie Chandler said. “The new time clock system has helped reduce the time needed in processing payroll by two days and improved the accuracy in timekeeping. This system also has a valuable tool that allows our Sheriff’s Deputies and some Road Personnel to clock in on their phones when they are on call.”

Eligible businesses can apply year-round. Click here to learn about eligibility and how to apply.

USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program is currently accepting competitive applications for its Dec. 31 deadline and will reopen applications quarterly through September 2024. Click here to get more information on the program.

