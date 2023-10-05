Slack recognized after second Region win

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Cook Hornets did everything right this week, a region win, play, and player of the week. A team’s success comes from the top. At Cook, that’s our coach of the week Byron Slack.

”Well it’s always good to be recognized by people that watch the ball,” said Slack. People that appreciate the game, I can’t lie and say that doesn’t make you feel good. I get fired up on the sidelines but I have yet to make a tackle or an interception or anything but it does feel good. I’ll never second guess or not be appreciative of someone when they recognize you”

Slack and the Hornets went into Sumter County Friday night and walked away with their second region victory. Coach Slack says as long as their in the driver’s seat, there’s no destination too far.

Slack said ”Our region has been, as we watch throughout the week, there has been some upsets and some things of that nature. So we just want to control our own destiny, we took that first step towards doing that on Friday”

Slack will look to take that second step on Thursday as they travel to Brooks County.

