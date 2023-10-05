We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

SEC fines Ole Miss $75,000 after fans throw debris on field

Mississippi has been fined $75,000 after the game with LSU was interrupted by fans throwing debris on the field
The Southeastern Conference handed down a $75,000 fine to Ole Miss after fans through debris...
The Southeastern Conference handed down a $75,000 fine to Ole Miss after fans through debris onto the field during the Rebels' game against LSU.(WBRC)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Mississippi has been fined $75,000 after the game with LSU was interrupted by fans throwing debris on the field.

The SEC announced the fine Thursday, adding to the $100,000 penalty that had already been imposed for fans storming the field celebrating the 16th-ranked Rebels' 55-49 win.

“The disruption and delay of Saturday night’s game must never be part of any SEC event,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “These actions are consistent with the oversight assigned by the membership to the SEC office, including the financial penalty and mandated reviews.”

The $75,000 will be deducted from the university's share of SEC revenue distribution.

The SEC also instructed Ole Miss to attempt to identify the individuals who threw objects and prohibit them from attending more Rebels sporting events for the rest of the 2023-24 academic year.

Ole Miss must review and update its game management procedures and alcohol availability policies to prevent another such incident and submit a report to the SEC office.

The league could suspend alcohol sales at Ole Miss games if the conditions are not met.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

The HUD-funded system provides support to individuals and families seeking safe, affordable...
Georgia to open waitlist for Housing Choice Voucher Program
The case has been turned over to the Dougherty County Police Detective Division for further...
Report: 1 injured in Dougherty Co. Procter and Gamble parking lot shooting, suspects unknown
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Cody Milton mugshot
Tift Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after deputies find over 12 pounds of marijuana
Firefighters on scene fighting the apartment fire Wednesday night
FULL STORY: Valdosta apartment fire displaces 9 residents

Latest News

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has opened a civil rights investigation into a...
EPA to investigate whether Alabama discriminated against Black residents in infrastructure funding
A federal judge says the court will swiftly adopt new congressional map for Alabama after...
Judges aiming to give Black voters more influence in Alabama set to redraw congressional districts
Driver Kevin Harvick visits with his children Keeland, left and Piper, before a NASCAR Cup...
No appeal on Kevin Harvick’s DQ at Talladega. Crew chief denies cheating in now deleted post
FILE - Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, speaks to the press at Martinsville...
Already the winningest team in NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports sets new goals after 300th win