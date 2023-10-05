Red Devils third straight win earns them team of the week

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - After just one win in 2022 the Red Devils have tripled that total already in 2023. Friday’s 14-6 win over Miller County is Randolph-Clay’s third consecutive victory. Last week it was a 42 point explosion, this week it was the defense showing up giving up just 6 points. Heading into the week stopping J.P. Powell was going to have to be a focus and when it came game time they got the job done. The turnaround for Truitt and Randolph Clay is something the head coach has remained confident in. Randolph-Clay has another tough test Friday night when they travel to Blakely to take on Ty Stovall and the Bobcats.

