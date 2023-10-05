Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office looks to provide children with Halloween costumes through fundraiser event

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual Halloween fundraiser for children in need, and they’re still in search of more donations.

Each year, the department says Costumes with a Cop helps about 50 to 55 children get costumes, and for 2023, they’re set to help over 80 children.

After hearing kids in the county say they can’t go trick or treating because of their financial status at home, one Lee County lieutenant came up with the bright idea to host a yearlong fundraiser to help kids get Halloween costumes from Party City in Albany.

“That kind of lit the fire in him to go ahead and get this started, and that’s when costumes with a cop started. Actually, in 2018 was our first event, and from then, it’s just been huge ever since. They love it every year,” Joe Clark, a Lee County Sheriff’s Office major, said. “Their faces light up and everything. They love communicating with the officers and things like that.”

The sheriff’s office says they raise money for this event all year long, so it’s never too late to donate.

Costume with a Cop will be held on Oct. 21, and each child will receive $50 towards their costume. The sheriff’s office says they’re looking forward to seeing all the children at Party City this year.

