We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office looks to provide children with Halloween costumes through fundraiser event

The annual Costumes with a Cop event helps several children be able to celebrate Halloween.
The annual Costumes with a Cop event helps several children be able to celebrate Halloween.(So0urce: Lee County Sheriff's Office MP)
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual Halloween fundraiser for children in need, and they’re still in search of more donations.

Each year, the department says Costumes with a Cop helps about 50 to 55 children get costumes, and for 2023, they’re set to help over 80 children.

After hearing kids in the county say they can’t go trick or treating because of their financial status at home, one Lee County lieutenant came up with the bright idea to host a yearlong fundraiser to help kids get Halloween costumes from Party City in Albany.

“That kind of lit the fire in him to go ahead and get this started, and that’s when costumes with a cop started. Actually, in 2018 was our first event, and from then, it’s just been huge ever since. They love it every year,” Joe Clark, a Lee County Sheriff’s Office major, said. “Their faces light up and everything. They love communicating with the officers and things like that.”

The sheriff’s office says they raise money for this event all year long, so it’s never too late to donate.

Costume with a Cop will be held on Oct. 21, and each child will receive $50 towards their costume. The sheriff’s office says they’re looking forward to seeing all the children at Party City this year.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The HUD-funded system provides support to individuals and families seeking safe, affordable...
Georgia to open waitlist for Housing Choice Voucher Program
The case has been turned over to the Dougherty County Police Detective Division for further...
Report: 1 injured in Dougherty Co. Procter and Gamble parking lot shooting, suspects unknown
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Cody Milton mugshot
Tift Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after deputies find over 12 pounds of marijuana
Two of the suspects arrested were 17-year-olds.
4 charged with murder in Fitzgerald shooting death

Latest News

The Georgia National Fair
The 34th annual Georgia National Fair returns to Perry! Here’s what events are going on.
The program encourages cleanups along all 70,150 miles of Georgia’s rivers, lakes, streams and...
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful to host annual Rivers Alive clean-up
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful (KADB) has announced its annual Rivers Alive clean-up event...
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful to host annual Rivers Alive clean-up
WALB's Town and Country has returned with new host Alicia Lewis!
Horsin’ Around and Pet of the Week