GHSF Daily names Lee County RB player of the week

Ousmane Kromah
Ousmane Kromah(Source: WALB)
By Aaron Meaux
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - When you rush for over 200 yards in the first half it’s only fair you get some sort of recognition. Four-star running back Ousmane Kromah of Lee County was honored Wednesday morning for his stellar performance Friday night. Joined by teammates, family, faculty, and coaches the Georgia High School Football Daily recognizes one standout player from the peach state and this week Kromah’s 322-yard performance against a tough Houston County team earns him the award. An award early last week may not have been a possibility with the junior running back banged up and questionable to play.

”I was going to play by force. I was not going to let my team go in the fire without me. Even though I knew I was banged up a little bit I wasn’t going to stop just because I was hurting a little bit.”

It’s no surprise he suited up, Kromah is the ultimate team guy.

“If the o-line didn’t do what they did the whole game we would have never won. So it ain’t just me, this is really an award for all of us to be honest but I’m just representing it you get what I’m saying and I love y’all boys for real and Trell you know how we do, Weston, you know how we do. Hey! JC you know how we do. I love all y’all boys for real and I’m happy to go through the mud and work with y’all boys every day.”

Kromah and the Trojans will look for another big performance on the ground when they are back in Leesburg this Friday night playing host to Veterans.

