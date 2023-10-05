The 34th annual Georgia National Fair returns to Perry! Here’s what events are going on.

PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia National Fair has returned for 2023!

The Georgia National Fair has begun and while we all look forward to turkey legs, games on the midway and all those fantastic rides and nothing beats the funnel cakes!

Here are some things that people of all ages can look forward to:

The Fritters will be roaming the fairgrounds for the entirety of the fair. You can be sure to find the fuzzy puppets anywhere that ice cream, sticky faces and unsuspecting family members may be.

Sea Lion Splash! is full of family fun and can be seen for the entirety of the fair. You can either find the Sea Lions during the exhibit time from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. or watch the shows full of hilarious fun at 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

End a fun-filled day at the fair with the nightly fireworks. The fireworks have been a fair tradition for 34 years.

WALB’s Madison Foglio visits Sea Lion Splash! and highlights upcoming fair events. Watch her interview below:

