Ga. Senators delivering new fire truck to Fitzgerald Fire Department

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - U.S. Senators Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff announced new resources to improve the public safety in Fitzgerald, with a new fire truck.

The purchase of the fire truck will be delivered through a new grant and loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants program, according to the release.

According to local officials, the Department’s current vehicle urgently needs to be replaced and is beyond repair.

“Firefighters in Fitzgerald and across Georgia put their lives on the line to keep families safe, and Senator Warnock and I will never stop championing Georgia’s heroic fire departments, and these resources will help them respond to emergencies that threaten lives and property.” says Sen. Ossoff.

The new fire truck will allow the Fitzgerald Fire Department (FFD) to provide support and improve emergency response times.

“Our firefighters are some of the best among us. They run into danger to preserve our safety, and they are beacons of courage and resilience in every corner of Georgia. That is why I am honored to join Senator Ossoff in announcing these new investments in public safety for fire departments across the state. Senator Ossoff and I will continue working to secure additional investments, so these brave public servants are able to protect and serve to the fullest of their abilities.” says Senator Reverend Warnock.

