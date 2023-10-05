Fitzgerald residents call for change following gang-related homicide

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - People in Fitzgerald are calling for change as gang and gun violence kill more of their neighbors. The most recent shooting happened on Sunday, killing one man in plain daylight.

The most recent incident happened here at Sultana Drive where 31-year-old Markevios Jenkins lost his life in a drive-by shooting. He was found unresponsive in his car with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Markevios Jenkins was found unresponsive in his car with gunshot wounds. (walb)

17-year-old Shannon Demond Belmer Jr. and 17-year-old Anthony McCray were arrested Wednesday, and are facing several charges including murder and aggravated assault. Two adults were already in custody on the same charges.

Stephanie King, the NAACP Fitzgerald chapter president said too many lives have been lost to gang violence.

“To feel helpless with our children knowing that this is taking place and what do we tell our children. The community right now is hurting,” she said.

King drove through the crime scene on Sunday and said Jenkins leaves behind his kids.

“We can’t let our babies just keep being murdered in the streets. We can’t keep doing this day after day, week after week,” she said. “We need to stop it. We need to come together.”

In the last couple of months, the Fitzgerald Police Department reported between 35 to 40 shots fired calls, some of those being identified as gang-related. King has already hosted a community forum involving law enforcement to address the communities’ concerns. She said while that can help, she believes the solution to combatting gang violence begins at home.

“The parents are afraid of the children. That’s a big problem. Because if you’re afraid of them what do you think the community is in jeopardy of,” she said.

Residents aren’t the only ones searching for a solution to the violence happening in their community.

Law enforcement and community members are coming together to talk about how to solve the issue of gang violence. (walb)

Fitzgerald Police are addressing the issue by adding surveillance cameras. A total of 55 cameras will be put up in high-crime areas around town. Police will also be using but also gunshot detection technology.

Sultana Drive will be one out of 55 locations where these surveillance cameras will be placed. Fitzgerald Chief William Smallwood said he’s hoping the new safety tool will save more lives.

“We’ve had an issue with gang violence for several years and it just seems to be growing,” he said.

The cameras were secured by a $249,000 governor’s office grant. The grant will help maintain the cameras for 3 years. But even with the addition of the cameras, Smallwood said it’s going to take the whole community to make a change.

“It’s going to be an all-around community effort to help the problem. I don’t know if you’re ever going to get rid of the problem completely but to help it where people won’t have to be worried about walking outside and somebody just riding by shooting up the area and accidently striking somebody,” he said.

Smallwood says he expects the cameras to be installed within the next 30 to 45 days. He says maybe then, a change will be made so people can feel safer.

