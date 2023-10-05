We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

First human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis reported in Southwest Ga.

Eastern equine encephalitis was recently detected in mosquitoes
Eastern equine encephalitis was recently detected in mosquitoes(WCAX)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Health District has received a report of the first human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in the area.

EEE is a rare but serious mosquito-borne illness that can cause severe brain infection, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH).

This development serves as a stark reminder of the importance of mosquito-borne disease prevention, especially as we continue to battle against the ongoing threat of EEE.

EEE is primarily transmitted through mosquito bites, with certain mosquito species serving as carriers of the virus. While human cases are relatively rare, the consequences can be severe, with potential long-term neurological effects. In response to this recent case, the Southwest Health District is taking proactive steps to raise awareness and educate the public on preventing EEE.

To prevent mosquito bites and reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases, the Southwest Health District recommends the following precautions:

• Use insect repellent containing EPA-registered ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

• Wear long sleeves and pants, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

• Tip n’ Toss standing water around homes and businesses at least once a week to eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites.

• Consider the use of larvicides, a commonly used pest control chemical used to prevent the growth and proliferation of mosquitoes when applied to bodies of water, such as stagnant pools, ponds, or containers, where insects lay their eggs and larvae develop. The primary purpose of larvicides is to kill or inhibit the development of larvae before they reach adulthood and become capable of reproducing.

• Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of living spaces.

• Protect Your Pets: EEE can also affect horses. Ensure your horses are vaccinated against EEE and maintain their vaccination schedule.

• Seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, or rash after mosquito exposure.

While this is an isolated case, it underscores the importance of vigilance and preventative measures to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses. The Southwest Health District remains committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of the community and will continue to provide updates and guidance as necessary.

For more information on mosquito-borne diseases and prevention strategies, please visit the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The HUD-funded system provides support to individuals and families seeking safe, affordable...
Georgia to open waitlist for Housing Choice Voucher Program
The case has been turned over to the Dougherty County Police Detective Division for further...
Report: 1 injured in Dougherty Co. Procter and Gamble parking lot shooting, suspects unknown
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Cody Milton mugshot
Tift Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after deputies find over 12 pounds of marijuana
We are waiting to learn what charges the suspect could face.
1 arrested after chase with Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Liberty House of Albany shares events centered around domestic violence awareness
Albany domestic violence family speaks out
The truck has no identifying markers or DOT numbers displayed.
APD searching for tanker truck stealing oil around Albany
The program encourages cleanups along all 70,150 miles of Georgia’s rivers, lakes, streams and...
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful to host annual Rivers Alive clean-up
REAP allows the federal government to directly work with farmers and local businesses to...
South Ga. small businesses to receive over $186K in federal funds to streamline county operations