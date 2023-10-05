We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

First Alert Forecast

A deeper taste of all is ahead as we get into the weekend.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tonight, we have lows in the 60s with mostly clear skies. East-northeast winds will keep a bit of a haze into the night though. The main focus for this week remains the cold front that will enter the area by the weekend. Ahead of that front, conditions will remain warm and quiet as high pressure dominates the skies. This front will drive out the high pressure and bring in more southerly winds by the end of the work week. This will increase moisture levels slightly, but not cause many rain showers. This front will also help push the haze created by the Canadian wildfire smoke out of the area before the weekend. Temperature for Thursday and Friday will be in the mid-80s and lows in the 60s. However, behind the front temperatures are dropping. The 70s are likely for by Sunday with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. This cool and dry airmass could increase the fire danger risk, so be cautious.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The HUD-funded system provides support to individuals and families seeking safe, affordable...
Georgia to open waitlist for Housing Choice Voucher Program
FILE - A high school football player in Georgia died after suffering a medical emergency while...
High school football player dies after medical emergency on sidelines in Georgia
Moore was 17-years-old when he was arrested.
1993 Colquitt Co. rape case dismissed
Dashcam photo of Forsyth County police pursuit of car.
Deadly police chases on the rise in Georgia
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Video from WALB
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 10/04/23 6 PM
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast