First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tonight, we have lows in the 60s with mostly clear skies. East-northeast winds will keep a bit of a haze into the night though. The main focus for this week remains the cold front that will enter the area by the weekend. Ahead of that front, conditions will remain warm and quiet as high pressure dominates the skies. This front will drive out the high pressure and bring in more southerly winds by the end of the work week. This will increase moisture levels slightly, but not cause many rain showers. This front will also help push the haze created by the Canadian wildfire smoke out of the area before the weekend. Temperature for Thursday and Friday will be in the mid-80s and lows in the 60s. However, behind the front temperatures are dropping. The 70s are likely for by Sunday with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. This cool and dry airmass could increase the fire danger risk, so be cautious.

