Cook’s Folsom’s big Friday night earns weekly honor

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another weekly honor for a hornet as Drew Folsom is our Player of the Week. The QB led his team to a major win Friday Night. He and the hornets put up 40 points against Sumter County delivering their second region win of the season. The Senior finished on the night with more touchdowns than he had incompletions. He’ll look for another offensive show out against Brooks County on Thursday.

Drew Folsom, Cook Hornets (WALB)

