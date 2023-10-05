We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.(Stringr, Ring)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The doorbell camera company Ring is holding a competition.

It’s asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their Ring devices.

If you can prove it – you could win $1 million.

The company said a space expert will review submissions to look for proof.

Skeptics can win too. Ring is also offering a $500 Amazon gift card for the most creative fake.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The HUD-funded system provides support to individuals and families seeking safe, affordable...
Georgia to open waitlist for Housing Choice Voucher Program
The case has been turned over to the Dougherty County Police Detective Division for further...
Report: 1 injured in Dougherty Co. Procter and Gamble parking lot shooting, suspects unknown
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Cody Milton mugshot
Tift Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after deputies find over 12 pounds of marijuana
We are waiting to learn what charges the suspect could face.
1 arrested after chase with Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
US Rep. George Santos’ former campaign treasurer pleads guilty to a conspiracy charge
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a break in his civil business fraud...
Trump lawyers seek dismissal of DC federal election subversion case, arguing presidential immunity
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine,...
Biden administration is resuming deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants, AP sources say
President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden says he had to use Trump-era funds for the border wall. Asked if barriers work, he says ‘No’