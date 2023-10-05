We're Hiring Wednesday
APD searching for tanker truck stealing oil around Albany

The truck has no identifying markers or DOT numbers displayed.
The truck has no identifying markers or DOT numbers displayed.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a truck that has been reportedly stealing oil.

The truck was driving to various locations stealing oil, according to APD.

The truck is described as a white tanker truck with no identifying markets or DOT numbers displayed. APD said that at multiple locations, the truck has been stealing oil by posing as a recycling company without paying restaurants for oil that is pumped out of the tanks at the locations.

The truck stole oil from three locations: A-Town Wings, China Garden and BTJ Wings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at (229) 431-2100.

