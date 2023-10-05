APD searching for tanker truck stealing oil around Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a truck that has been reportedly stealing oil.

The truck was driving to various locations stealing oil, according to APD.

The truck is described as a white tanker truck with no identifying markets or DOT numbers displayed. APD said that at multiple locations, the truck has been stealing oil by posing as a recycling company without paying restaurants for oil that is pumped out of the tanks at the locations.

The truck stole oil from three locations: A-Town Wings, China Garden and BTJ Wings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at (229) 431-2100.

