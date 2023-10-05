We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

$500K in federal funds given to Colquitt Co. farmers for solar panels, farm equipment

The funding will go towards solar panels, or arrays, for up to 90 homes.
The funding will go towards solar panels, or arrays, for up to 90 homes.(AKNS)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia U.S. senators have announced new funding for Colquitt County farmers to optimize energy and costs on their farms.

The $500,000 in funding is part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and will go towards solar panels and updating poultry houses, according to a statement from Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

The funding is aimed at giving renewable energy options to help local farmers and businesses.

“This latest set of investments will help our farmers and small businesses in rural communities adopt energy efficient systems designed to save them money and better protect our planet and its resources,” Senator Reverend Warnock said. “Our rural communities are the heart of our state and too often get left behind when it comes to federal funding, so I’m deeply committed to continuing my work in Washington to reverse that trend in Georgia.”

The funding will go towards solar panels, or arrays, for up to 90 homes.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The HUD-funded system provides support to individuals and families seeking safe, affordable...
Georgia to open waitlist for Housing Choice Voucher Program
The case has been turned over to the Dougherty County Police Detective Division for further...
Report: 1 injured in Dougherty Co. Procter and Gamble parking lot shooting, suspects unknown
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Cody Milton mugshot
Tift Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after deputies find over 12 pounds of marijuana
Firefighters on scene fighting the apartment fire Wednesday night
FULL STORY: Valdosta apartment fire displaces 9 residents

Latest News

REAP allows the federal government to directly work with farmers and local businesses to...
South Ga. small businesses to receive over $186K in federal funds to streamline county operations
The new fire truck will allow the Fitzgerald Fire Department to provide support and improve...
Ga. Senators delivering new fire truck to Fitzgerald Fire Department
Two of the suspects arrested were 17-year-olds.
4 charged with murder in Fitzgerald shooting death
Firefighters on scene fighting the apartment fire Wednesday night
FULL STORY: Valdosta apartment fire displaces 9 residents