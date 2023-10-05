4 charged with murder in Fitzgerald shooting death

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Four suspects have been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a Fitzgerald man on Oct. 2.

Shannon Demond Belmer Jr., 17, Anthony McCray, 17, and two other adult suspects are charged with murder in the death of Markevios Jenkins, 31, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

In addition to murder, all four suspects also face charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and charge(s) relating to the Georgia Street Terrorism Prevention Act.

The GBI confirms the unnamed adult suspects were already arrested for other charges by Fitzgerald police, and warrant charges related to the homicide investigation will be served on Friday, Oct. 6.

