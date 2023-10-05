17-year-old facing murder charge in connection to 2021 homicide investigation

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old suspect is now facing a murder charge in connection to the death of a Cairo man.

Joshua Jones is now charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of Derrick Herring, 56, in May of 2021. Herring was found dead near the roadway in the 800 block of 8th Street NW.

Jones was a minor at the time of the crime, however, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now charging him as an adult.

Christopher James was charged in 2022 in connection to Herring’s death.

If anyone has information on the investigation, you are asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090.

