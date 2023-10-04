We're Hiring Wednesday
Tift Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after deputies find over 12 pounds of marijuana

Cody Milton mugshot
Cody Milton mugshot(Source: Tift County Sheriff's Office)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TIFT COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Sheriff’s Office seized firearms and over 12 pounds of marijuana, THC vapes and gummies after an independent investigation.

The sheriff’s office says they used tips from the community and made an independent investigation to find cause for search warrants in the 600 block of Bellview Circle on Wednesday.

A warrant was served by the sheriff’s office led to the arrest of Cody Milton, 26. The warrant also resulted in the finding of firearms and over 12 pounds of marijuana, THC vapes and gummies.

Milton has been charged with trafficking marijuana, two counts of possession with intent to schedule 1 (controlled substance), possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, three counts of possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of school grounds and three counts of possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing project.

Information and tips can be sent to the sheriff’s office online or by downloading the Tift County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

