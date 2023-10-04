‘Teen Maze’ helps students learn about life choices, consequences

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, students at Charlie A. Gray Junior High School were able to learn about life choices and consequences in a unique way. WALB reports how the “Teen Maze” experience has made a difference over the years.

Students are given a scenario whether good or bad, and then at each stop, they learn about their consequences and how it can affect their life.

“Trying to make what may be out there oh that’s later that’s later that’s not going to happen to me. Connect their decisions with their outcomes,” Vicki Colls, Chair of “Teen Maze,” said.

Ninth grader Ella Beck said that going through the maze made her think before reacting to situations.

“It’s shocking to seeing how your decisions can lead to other decisions and how that what you do can really make or break your life,” Beck said.

Sergeant Chris Robinson with the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office participates every year. Community volunteers are there to represent different lifestyle choices students may encounter.

“We just enjoy interacting with the kids and talking to the kids and listening to some of their stories. We can give them stories and advice, but they also have stories of their own they can add from their life experiences, or their family and friends’ experiences,” Robinson said.

A lot of the students told me that they didn’t realize these scenarios could happen to them in real life.

“Actually it was the pregnancy it really stood out to me how babies are formed or can come out of woman pregnancies and stomach and have C-sections,” Arbashaun Curry, ninth grader, said.

“The different things can do to you and how it can affect your life. How it has a voice on kind of how you go through life and your friends and what comes out of your life,” Parker Goss, ninth grader, said.

The goal is for the students to end up on a stage like this after going through the different scenarios.

As part of the “Teen Maze,” students are given a scenario, whether good or bad. They then navigate their way around to different volunteer vendors, to learn about consequences and how they can affect their lives.

“My favorite part was the graduation because it really symbolizes that people like us that are upcoming are going to graduate and going to make it far,” Beck said.

Goss had one goal in mind as he walked through the maze, and that was to take advantage of everything.

“To kind of go to the different stations to learn about the different things and how it has an effect on you,” Goss said.

Vicki Colls says the feedback every year is great, but one thing that is consistent is the reality of these situations.

“The students are actually enjoying themselves. I think some of them have been shocked like gentleman I talked with had went to jail his senior year, so he had to get his GED. Then he went to college but at college he got an STD. and it was just like can all this stuff really happen to you like that,” Colls said.

“I felt really blessed when I came here today. I felt astonished of how yall put all this together. I really love the community and y’all really,” Curry said.

This is an event that students at Charlie A. Gray Junior High School get to do every year.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.